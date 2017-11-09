KEYC News 12 Sportscaster To Be Part of "Men of Mankato" Calendar

KEYC News 12's Rob Clark is going to the dogs...and the cats to help raise funds for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.

The Mankato Free Press started planning the Men of Mankato calendar after seeing the number of animals the shelter brought in from the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Nominations moved into online voting to raise funds for the final 12 raising $3,400 for BENCHS.

Mankato Free Press Head of Events and Promotions Jordan Greer-Friesz says,"They are bringing in hundreds of animals right now, and they are bursting at the seams, so anything that we can do for them would be amazing."

The calendars will go on sale at a launch party December 5th at Pub 500, and will be sold at the Free Press after with all of the proceeds going to BENCHS.

---KEYC News 12