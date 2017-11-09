Albert Lea Man Facing 16 More Felony Charges After Alleged Burglaries

An Albert Lea man already facing charges for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in August, is now facing numerous other charges from a reported one–man crime spree in Blue Earth County from July through September.

According to criminal complaints, 24 year old Joshua Richard Kelly is facing 16 additional felony charges in nine new burglary cases that were reported between July 1st and September 20th around Blue Earth County.

Items taken include cash, electronics, and power tools.

Kelly was interviewed by detectives October 6th and admitted to the thefts and identified where items found at a Lake Crystal residence came from.

He is currently in the Blue Earth County jail.

