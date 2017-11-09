Highway 83 near Mankato Scheduled to Open Friday

Highway 83 between Mankato and St. Clair is schedule to re-open Friday evening.

According to Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges, Highway 83 at County Road 41 will open to thru-traffic on Friday evening, Nov 10.

The south leg of the Highway 83 roundabout onto County Road 41 will also open to traffic on Friday; however, the north leg of the roundabout onto Carver Road will remain closed to thru-traffic.

Carver Road between Highway 83 and Bassett Drive and Hoffman Road between Prairie Winds Drive and Carver Road will open as gravel surfaces for the winter within a few weeks. These segments of Carver Road and Hoffman Road will be closed again in 2018 to complete the remaining curb & gutter and paving portions of the project.

The new roundabout intersection on Highway 83 is part of the County Road 12 Extension project between Madison Avenue or County Road 17 and Minnesota Highway 83.

