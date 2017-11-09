Wellcome Manor Celebrates 10 Years

One family shelter is celebrating a decade of service, for women struggling with addiction.



In 2007, Wellcome Manor opened its doors to women who struggle with drug or alcohol dependency.

The facility employs many programs and techniques, from health services to parenting tips and even aiding in housing and employment.

On a daily basis, roughly 40 to 50 patients are on site and for the last 10 years, Wellcome Manor has served more than 1300 women.

For those who choose to seek help, the program has a schedule set up, along with personalizing activities and treatment depending on the person.



Office manager Tiffany Klugherz said "When a client admits through our doors, they are with us for a minimum of 60 to 90 days. Through their stay, share their success stories, we help them through their struggles, they share their goals. They each have individualized treatment plans. Their children can also be admitted here, we have a daycare on site up the age of eight."

The 10–year anniversary was made all the more special when the state awarded them a $6,200 grant last week.

That money is part of the larger $16.6 million that Minnesota has invested over the next 3 years to agencies statewide who help combat opioid addictions.

Wellcome Manor plans to use the new funds into bring in experts on opioid addiction and treatment.



Director Karen Klabunde said "They'll help them connect to the community, provide them with support while they're here. Anything they need, these peer recovery specialists will do. They'll go into their home, help do assessments, parenting assessments, give them the tools they need to succeed."

State data has shown that opioid–related deaths have risen dramatically from less than 10 in 2008 to 376 in 2016.



For more information on Wellcome Manor Family Services, you can visit their website.

- KEYC 12