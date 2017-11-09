Fairmont Elementary Students Plant Seeds To Assist Pollinators

More than 40 kids got a chance to become pollinators today with help from Martin County Pheasants Forever.



Inside the classroom, students learned how the pollination process works and that loss of habitat is contributing to the decline of bees and butterflies.

During lunch, they re–enacted what they learned by using Cheetos and paper flowers to simulate the pollination process.

A couple miles east, the actual pollination began as these young nature lovers started planting, to not only help the insect population, but eventually see the growth of flowers that they helped create.



Martin County Pheasants Forever volunteer Jesse Walters said "Instead of us just going out there and seeding the whole thing ourselves, we decided it would be a really good idea to try and have an education angle to it with younger kids. Get them involved in the process of seeding a portion of the land and give them something that, come their senior year, they can go and it'll be full of flowers and butterflies and bees."



1st grader Kolton Hinz said "Growing seeds and talking about helping insects and things that make honey, like bees."



This is the 2nd year that Martin County Pheasants Forever has put this on, and they hope to expand to the entire 1st grade class at Fairmont Elementary, along with other local schools around the area in the near future.

- KEYC 12