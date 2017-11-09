KEYC - Area Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Area Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Posted: Updated:

On Thursday, four athletes in St. Clair and Mankato signed national letters of intent (or offers of athletically-related financial aid)  to play sports next year at their respective colleges.

Mankato West

  • Aliyah Dawkins -- Western Washington University (Track & Field)
  • McKenna Buisman -- University of Minnesota (Soccer)

St. Clair

  • Mitchell Weber -- University of Missouri (Track & Field)
  • Brandon Schultz -- University of Mary (Baseball)