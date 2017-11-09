MCHS Launches Electronic Medical System

Mayo Clinic Health Systems across the state rolled out a new medical record system November 4 to combine all of its electronic health records into a single upgraded database.



"An electronic health record is that central source of information. It's where all of our documentation is done by clinicians, physicians and nurses. Where we order all our medications, where we see lab results and radiology results. It's a way of communication not only internally but externally as well," Dr. James Hebl, vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Minnesota says.

MCHS has had an electronic health record since 1994.

Hebl says the new system, referred to as Epic, will not only allow experts at Mayo Clinic to be more connected to one another but to their patients as well.

"Mayo Clinic across our entire enterprise has been on different electronic systems, which sometimes makes it difficult to talk to one another electronically. So with this new system, we will be on one single record," Hebl says.

Hebl says the new system is part of a $1.5 billion investment in overall technology and patient care advancements over the next decade.

To provide a more efficient rollout process Hebl says 1,200 additional staff were hired.

"We've trained over 7000 healthcare professionals within our Southern Minnesota sites on this new electronic health record, of which about 1000 of them are what we refer to as super users who have received additional training that can help nurses, technicians and physicians with this new transition into a new system," Hebl says.

So far minor delays in the system have occurred as expected, but hospital officials say it will ultimately further Mayo's mission to providing patients with the high value care.