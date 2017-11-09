UPDATE: Rep. Tony Cornish Suspended From Chair On Public Safety Committee

Phil and Mike Sellner look on as combines harvest corn. They lost their brother Joe to a car accident back in August.
The Star Tribune reports on an anonymous accuser saying Cornish made unwanted sexual comments and advances while they were alone in his office
It takes more than a combine and grain cart to keep a farm running smoothly during busy season. And at one farm in Waseca, the driving force of one family farm operation doesn't sit behind the wheel of a tractor.
A Minnesota woman who gave approval for her late husband's face to be donated for transplant says she's proud to see the difference it's made in the man who got it.
During the last Legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill to give servicemen and women better access to the state's natural wonders. This statute will allow for all active military personnel along with veterans with service–related disabilities to have unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota State parks, as a tool to help them cope with their struggles.
Mayo Clinic Health Systems across the state rolled out a new medical record system November 4 to combine all of its electronic health records into a single upgraded database.
On Thursday, four athletes in St. Clair and Mankato signed national letters of intent (or offers of athletically-related financial aid) to play sports next year at their respective colleges.
A Douglas County farmer survived after having an arm pinned in a corn picker in a field for an hour.
