UPDATE: Rep. Tony Cornish Suspended From Chair On Public Safety Committee

UPDATE: Nov. 10 at 5:23 a.m.

Rep. Tony Cornish has been suspended as chair of the Public Safety Committee. This following allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

It is being reported he sent inappropriate text messages to one woman and is accused of getting physical with another.

In a statement late last night, House Speaker Kurt Daudt said the allegations made against Cornish are “extremely troubling.” He went on to announce his suspension, saying "I am suspending his chairmanship and have instructed the House’s non-partisan HR department to begin their complaint process.”

Cornish denies the allegations.

"Well my message is usually I talk blunt. This is a damned lie. It's a 10 year old accusation without any evidence that I did something that just isn't my style in my room. There's no way in God's green earth that that happened...."

The accusation of inappropriate text messages comes from Rep. Erin Maye Quade, a DFL'er from Apple Valley.

She released text messages from Cornish in which he wrote quote "got busted for staring at you on the House floor ... Haha. I told him it was your fault, of course. Look too damned good. Ha. I must be more gentlemanly when I run for governor."

Cornish also provided KEYC News 12 with screenshots of texts between him and Rep. Quade

In one of the messages Rep. Quade responds to his text message about staring at her with "oh yeah?! Ha. Who busted you"...and other messages that show what he calls a "congenial conversation."

Rep. Cornish adds he hopes to be able to confront the accuser about the alleged misconduct in his office and quote "find out where that's coming from."

Rep. Tony Cornish (R - Vernon Center) is responding to allegations of sexual harassment tonight.

It is being reported he sent inappropriate text messages to one woman and is accused of getting physical with another.



The Star Tribune reports an anonymous accuser says while in Cornish's office to discuss a bill he asked her to stay and then asked her to look down... allegedly making a reference to his anatomy.

She says in a separate incident Cornish pushed her against his office wall and tried to kiss her.

She says she pushed him away and left.

Cornish gave us this response Thursday night.



"Well my message is usually I talk blunt. This is a damned lie. It's a 10-year-old accusation without any evidence that I did something that just isn't my style in my room. There's no way in God's green earth that that happened, " Cornish said.



The accusation of inappropriate text messages comes from Rep. Erin Maye Quade, a DFL'er from Apple Valley, who has released a text message from Cornish in which he wrote quote "got busted for staring at you on the House floor ... Haha. I told him it was your fault, of course. Look too damned good. Ha. I must be more gentlemanly when I run for governor."

He also provided KEYC News 12 with screenshots of texts between him and Rep. Quade







Note: An earlier version of this report showed Rep. Cornish saying the text messages between him and Rep. Quade concerned a potential relationship. He called back to clarify that he was thinking about the accusations from the unnamed lobbyist.

