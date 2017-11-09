Neighbors Help Farmers Bring In The Harvest After Brother's Passing

Back in August, 60 year old Joe Sellner lost his life in a car accident.

He was a farmer. Which meant his crop was already in the ground.

Someone else would have to harvest.

On Thursday, just north of Sleepy Eye, friends and community members did just that.



"That's the beauty of rural Minnesota, is the sense of community. Your friends, your neighbors, the whole town around you comes and does stuff you don't expect them to do because they want to be helpful," Joe's brother, Phil Sellner said.



"What more can you want? Yeah, they're helping us do a material thing, but it's the camaraderie, the fellowship, the personal relationships that matter. The fact that people care about other people."

This story is not all that uncommon. The Mike and Phil Sellner have been on the giving end of a similar situation.

"One of the guys who is in charge, he had it happen twice for him. Once his house burned down, and once he was diagnosed with cancer. Twice the community rallied around them, and he couldn't miss the opportunity to do it for somebody else."

The Sellners give credit to their Knights of Columbus chapter, who spearheaded the organization of today's harvest, which included making him take the help.

"I know what it's like to be the guy out there trying to help somebody who needs help, and it was really hard and humbling to be the guy on the other end, and the guys finally said, 'Phil, shut up and take it, it's your turn."

The corn is out with the help of twenty plus, operating four combines simultaneously, all the grain bins and semi trucks to go with it.

Phil, who was injured in the same crash, worked as well, like some sort of harvest memorial to Joe Sellner.

"He was a third of what we were as Sellner brothers, so yeah, he is definitely missed. I guess we just hold him dear and keep going."

-- KEYC News 12