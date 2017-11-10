KEYC - 84-Year-Old Man Charged With Sexual Abuse In Emmet County

84-Year-Old Man Charged With Sexual Abuse In Emmet County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
An 84-year-old man is facing sexual abuse charges in Emmet County, Iowa.
Estherville Police responded to a complaint of an assault back in October.
During the investigation, officers determined that a 5-year-old girl had been the victim of a sexual assault.
84-year-old Harvey Williamson was arrested in connection with the case and was later released on a $25,000 bond.
He has been charged with second degree felony sexual abuse.