Fallenstein Playground Reaches Fundraising Goal

The Miracle League of North Mankato has met their fundraising goal for Fallenstein Playground.

The playground will be an inclusive area for children who use wheelchairs and other mobility aides.

The fundraising goal was $600,000 and they hoped to make it by the end of the year.

Fallenstein Playground held a groundbreaking ceremony a few weeks ago.

Executive Director Eric Sletten wants to thank everyone who donated.

The playground is being built next to Fallenstein Field, next to Caswell Park in North Mankato.

It’s expected to open by the Summer of 2018.

