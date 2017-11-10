PICK OF THE LITTER: Stimpy Needs Some TLC

Jerrianna with BENCHS joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with this week's Pick of the Litter, Stimpy. Stimpy is 3-years-old and has had a few health issues since he's been at the shelter. He's not ready for adoption just yet, but through donations made, it'll be used for his medical care. Stimpy has had four different lung infections back to back and will soon be seeing a specialist in the cities for treatment. Donations are welcomed on November 16, which is Give to the Max Day. Donations can be made online or in person. For more information, click here.