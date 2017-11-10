Secretary of State's Office Says ISD 77 Referendum Could Still See Recount

The Mankato school district referendum narrowly passed this week, and the Minnesota Secretary of State's office says that as of now, a recount isn't necessary.

According to Minnesota statute in a case of a school district with between 400 and 50,000 voters, the threshold for a government paid recount would be one-half of one percent.

Tuesday's unofficial results submitted to the Secretary's office saw the question pass by .6 percent, a 29 vote margin.

The office says if vote totals change during the canvassing process, the margin may fall below the half percent threshold.

The school district will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday November 14 to canvass the election results.

