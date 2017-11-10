Connection Shelter Prepares for Pizza Fundraiser

The Connections Shelter is hosting a pizza fundraiser tomorrow for their rotating shelter that works to house homeless people every week.

Bentley McGowan Wagon mobile, Ploog Electric and Bentley Mediation and Drafting LLC are sponsoring the event.

"I'm appearing as a volunteer for Bentley McGowan Automobile to cook pizzas from 12 to 2 and all the proceeds without taking any profit by Bentley and Mediation and Drafting LLC and Ploog Electric specifically for this shelter and to help them with whatever needs they have," said Bentley.

The fundraiser will sell pizza and drinks on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elevate Church Parking Lot.