Tigers End Their Season With 10-1 Record

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton defeats Mountain Lake Area 8-6
Blue Earth Area loses 19-12 to Pipestone Area
The new field is apparently a big attraction
Packers top Tigers 42-14 in Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
The Mankato East girls hockey team opened its season Thursday night with a 3-2 win over the Albert Lea Tigers.
The Marshall Tigers are becoming a perennial powerhouse advancing to the Class 4-A state football tournament for the third straight season.
On Thursday, four athletes in St. Clair and Mankato signed national letters of intent (or offers of athletically-related financial aid) to play sports next year at their respective colleges.
