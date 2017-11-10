KEYC - Tigers End Their Season With 10-1 Record

Tigers End Their Season With 10-1 Record

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Marshall football team played against South St. Paul in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals Friday.

SSP Packers go on to win 42-14 over the Tigers.

Marshall finishes season with 10-1 record.

