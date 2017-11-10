New Ulm Finds Itself In The Role Of Football Host

Playing football on artificial turf is the preferred option for November in Minnesota.

Janesville is finding that out this year with their new field. And New Ulm has become the prime location in southern Minnesota with a gem of their own.



"We didn't plan it that way. We figured if we had enough facility size for New Ulm and our kids that it would be a possibility of hosting some section games. We didn't think state qualifier games would be something we're hosting," New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said.

Having that option is good for players and fans... but in a roundabout way, it's also good for New Ulm.

"We often talk of that as the economic impact. With all these teams in the town for multiple venues, they'll buy gas, they'll stop at a grocery store, buy some things in town. It's the unknown quantity or factor that you didn't plan. But it is a winning consequence for the city of New Ulm. When you have three state quarterfinal football games in the same weekend, there'll be a lot of people coming through town," Bertrang said.

The field also served as home turf for the St. James Saints football team as their field was getting fixed up.

And the rest of the new facilities are drawing attention too - a volleyball sub-section final earlier this year, and much more planned for the future.

"We're also hosting sub-section and section Speech, One Act Play, future basketball - using the inside facilities as much as the outside facilities," Bertrang said.

-- KEYC News 12