West Relishes in Underdog Role

Saturday night, the Mankato West Scarlets return to the state tournament for the fourth straight season.
West was the 3-seed in the Section 2AAAAA tournament topping Bloomington Jefferson, Chanhassen and Waconia on their way to the section title.
The Scarlets face Apple Valley in Shakopee in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Saturday at 6PM.