Bucs Fall To Arrows Again

The Blue Earth Area Bucs tend to play their best ball in the postseason, but it was one of their regular season foes that ended their improbably run.



The Bucs fell 19-12 to the Pipestone Area Arrows, the same deficit as their 7-0 loss in Week 7.

BEA had the lead at half and the start of the fourth quarter, but the game ended with the Arrows advancing to play Moose Lake/Willow River next week at U.S. Bank Stadium