Extra Points Make The Difference In RTR Victory Over MLA

Mountain Lake Area scored on their first play from scrimmage, on a busted play where the snap went over Abraham Stoesz's head, before he collected it and took it 69 yards in for the touchdown. The Wolverines missed the two point conversion. The Russel - Tyler - Ruthton Knights made theirs, also a first quarter touchdown, and that would be all the scoring in the Friday night 9-man quarterfinal game in New Ulm.



RTR avenged a 26-22 defeat to MLA in Week 4.

The Knights play Nevis Friday morning at nine at U-S Bank Stadium.