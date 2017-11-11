Morning Fire Damages Mankato Home

The Mankato Public Safety responded to a fire at 528 South Fourth Street at 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters located a fire in the attic and were able to keep it contained there. North Mankato fire department assisted in this incident.

Everyone got out of the house safely, including three cats who were rescued.

Damages are estimated at $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

