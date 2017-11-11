Use of Deadly Force Justified in Officer Involved Shooting

No criminal charges will be filed against Mankato Department of Public Safety Police Officer Gary Schnorenberg in the shooting death of Chase Tuseth.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office reviewed the shooting and said Officer Schnorenberg's use of deadly force was justified. On December 31, 2016 Officer Schnorenberg responded to a disturbance call at the Country Inn and Suites in Mankato involving Tuseth. After Tuseth ignored verbal commands and became aggressive, Officer Schnorenberg twice deployed his Taser in an attempt to control Tuseth.

Once Tuseth was on the ground, Officer Schnorenberg attempted to handcuff him. After securing one hand, Tuseth resisted and a physical struggle ensued. Officer Schnorenberg ended up on the ground with Tuseth kicking him in the head and body. Not being able to access his nightstick and fearing another kick to his head would render him unconscious, Officer Schnorenberg pulled his gun and shot Tuseth three times. He died at the scene.

