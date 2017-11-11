Chilifest Fundraiser Raises Resources for Veterans

Veterans and their families attended the annual South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Chilifest on Saturday. Fun activities, lots of chili and plenty of support were available to all.

The fundraiser was created to support veterans and their families who are in need of financial assistance but it did not stop there.

South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Chairman Michael Rath said they produce plenty of resources for veterans

“We also provide services for veterans or their families which may involve repairs of appliances, yard work, tree removal, painting jobs and things like that even clean up," said Rath.

The Chilifest brought participants from all over Southern Minnesota.

South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Secretary Angie Glassel said the judges traveled further.

“The judging process was five judges from Kansas City they come up and volunteer their time," said Glassel.

She said the judges based scores off of appearance and taste.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon serves Blue Earth, Nicollette and Le Sueur County. Rath said the attendance of the event was great.

“This is our first year out here at the Mankato Armory and so far it’s been very well attended I think it’s a combination of it being Veteran’s Day and good weather," said Rath.

Each of the five winners received awards for their amazing dishes. First place went to Mankato Marine Corps.