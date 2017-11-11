KEYC - Hubmen Edge Past Cardinals in State Quarterfinals

Hubmen Edge Past Cardinals in State Quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:
In the class AAA quarterfinals the Fairmont Cardinals battled the Jordan Hubmen at Prior Lake High School on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan led 14-0 at halftime. The Cardinals worked their way out of the deficit, but couldn't complete the comeback falling 20-13. Fairmont finishes the season 9-2.