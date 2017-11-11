MSU Caps Off Perfect Regular Season With NSIC Championship

The top ranked MSU football team wrapped up its regular season on the road against number 13 Sioux Falls with an outright NSIC championship on the line.

MSU a perfect 10–0 coming into Saturday's match–up with the Cougars.

Mavericks trailed 10–6 in the second before Ryan Schlichte connected with Nyles Williams for a 32 yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, Cougars took a 20–13 lead after Ian Fieber found Ty Smith for a 25 yard score.

MSU trailed 23–10 in the fourth before Schlichte threw a pair of touchdowns to Shane Zylstra including one inside the final minute to give the Mavericks a 27–23 victory, fantastic come from behind win for MSU!



With the win, MSU finishes the regular season with an 11–0 record as the Mavs are crowned outright NSIC champions for the 19th time in program history.

Mavericks will find out their NCAA tournament fate tomorrow during the selection show at four.

In the latest super region rankings MSU was first, that combined with Saturday's win should put the Mavs in good position to secure a bye and home field advantage.

