Mavs Gear Up For NCAA Tournament

The MSU women's soccer team will face Southwestern Oklahoma State Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division Two Tournament ... fresh off winning the NSIC tournament championship.



"I think our last two games are pretty self–explanatory of how dangerous we can be. The semifinal and final of the conference tournament, shutting out our opponents and scoring a lot of goals, really excited to see what's to come," said Maddy Burandt, MSU jr. midfielder.

The Mavericks have locked down opposing offenses this season ... recording 16 shutouts ... one shy of a program record ...

In the squad's final tune–up before the tourney MSU topped Augustana 2–0.



"It's the key to everything that we do is making sure we keep teams off the board, and limit their opportunities, we have a tremendous back line, tremendous goalkeeping crew. Like I said that's a quality Auggie attack," said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.

The Mavs will try to keep that momentum rolling into the tournament . We'll have highlights of second round contest on KEYC News 12.