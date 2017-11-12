Foods for Kidz Reaches Millionth Milestone

Sleepy Eye Area’s Food for Kidz packed their one millionth food item on Sunday at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.

Local volunteers and staff continued to package food as they celebrated their victory.

The goal took fourteen years to reach. Sleepy Eye's Foods for Kidz Chairperson Rick Mages said he was proud of his team's work.

“The great thing is getting the community to see where their money is going and so they can touch and taste and feel it and they know that it’s going too people in need," said Mages.

The group was 66,000 meals away from the mark when they started on Sunday. Rick Mages’s mom Barbara Mages has volunteered for fourteen years. She said it was an exciting moment for everyone.

“We’re having a good time and when the one millionth meal was packaged we just all stood up and cheered," said Barbara.

Mages said food has been shipped locally, to Honduras, South Africa and many countries affected by natural disasters. He said the meals they provide varies.

“We do numerous kinds of meals but the main meal that we’ve done over the years has been soy proteins," said Mages.

Mages said with the drive of his volunteers, the two millionth mark will not take as long to reach.