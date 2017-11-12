Delta Phi Omega Holds Benefit for Breast Cancer

Gustavus Aldophus College's Delta Phi Omega chapter hosted their 19th annual Breast Cancer Benefit on Sunday to raise funds for cancer research as well as local residents diagnosed with the disease.



The benefit consisted of a silent auction followed by a luncheon with guest speakers. Breast Cancer event co-coordinator Katie Aksamit said the event will assist many along the way.



"Breast cancer is such a huge thing that affects so many people and anyway that you can raise money for it or donate would be amazing because so many people are hurt by it," said Aksamit.



The sorority will host a 5k race for Breast cancer in the spring.