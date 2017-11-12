Mavericks Earn 2-Seed for NCAA Tournament

The MSU football team is heading to the NCAA tournament and despite a perfect season with wins over Winona State, and Sioux Falls, the Mavs received a two seed in super regional four announced during Sunday's selection show while Central Washington gets a bye and the one seed.



The Mavericks wrapped up their regular season in style with a come from behind win Saturday, topping Sioux Falls to finish a perfect 11–0 while also winning the NSIC championship.

But the Mavs have to turn around and play on Saturday at home against seventh seeded Colorado State–Pueblo in a rematch of 2014's national championship game where MSU fell 13–0.



"We deserve to be at home for sure, it would have been nice to get that one seed with the quality wins that we've had, strength of schedule, and everything the committee should be looking at. I thought we did everything we needed to do to be a number one seed, but I'm not on the committee, I don't determine who plays who, we're just excited to play football," said Todd Hoffner, MSU head coach.



"We felt like we were deserving of the one seed, we still feel like we're deserving of the one seed, but now we just get one extra game to prove that we should have been. I told some of the seniors, I said hey, now you get to play five more games of football in your career instead of four. We're excited to go out and compete, we'll get better this week in practice, and I'm excited to see all of the fans at the Blake," said Ryan Schlichte, MSU quarterback.

Kick–off for Saturday's first round tilt is scheduled for noon. We'll have more from the Mavericks this week on KEYC News 12.