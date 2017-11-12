State Special Olympics Bowling Takes Place In Mankato For 1st Time

State Special Olympics for bowling took part for the first time in Mankato this weekend.



More than 550 athletes and volunteers flocked to WOW Zone, for the two–day competition.

This is just one of seven sites that will host state events, for Special Olympic in Minnesota contains more than 5,000 bowlers.

Whether using their strength to push the ball down ramps or showing off their skills with some finesse, these participants were thriving in the lanes.



Competition Associate Jasmine Jones said "It gives them another opportunity to also interact with their partners as well as show their talents here, because these athletes are bowling high score games in the 200s."



Athlete Joseph Boerboom said "There's a good crowd here today for all of our athletes and families."



For more information on Special Olympics, including how to sign up or volunteer, you can visit their website.

- KEYC 12