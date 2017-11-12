KEYC - SWOS Wins Shootout, Knocks MSU Out of NCAA Tourney

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU women's soccer team played host to the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Mavs score first, but Bulldogs tied it up in the second. 

Game ends in a 1-1 draw after overtime, and SWOS wins the shootout (4-2). 

Mavericks finish season as NSIC regular season and tournament champions. 

--KEYC News 12