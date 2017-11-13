KEYC - Minnesota Students Struggle With Religious Holiday Requests

Minnesota Students Struggle With Religious Holiday Requests

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Students at the University of Minnesota who request time off for religious holidays are looking to make the university's religious climate more sensitive to their needs.
Students can request time off for holidays not included on the school's academic calendar, which includes days off for some Christian observances.
University senior Imane Ait Daoud says the policy can make some students feel uncomfortable for having to draw attention to themselves.
Daoud received a $5,000 grant from the Interfaith Youth Core to address the campus's religious climate. She hopes to hold workshops to create more conversation about interfaith relations and create an interfaith office on campus.
Tina Marisam is the university's Title IX coordinator. She says the university's policies aim to make campus feel accepting for those of all religious beliefs.

