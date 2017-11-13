2 Stabbed At Mall Of America; Man In Custody

A stabbing at one of the nation's largest malls has left two people injured and shoppers who were waiting to see Santa Claus shocked following what police call an ``interrupted theft.''

Police say the incident happened Sunday evening in the dressing room area of the Mall of America's Macy's. Police say one victim was stabbed after confronting a man attempting to steal his belongings from the dressing room. The second victim was stabbed after intervening.

A 20-year-old man is in custody. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Maddie Schwieters says she was in line to see Santa when she ran toward the commotion nearby and saw two people on the floor. The 16-year-old calls the incident ``horrific.'' Police say shoppers weren't in any danger. Macy's closed early but the rest of the mall stayed open.