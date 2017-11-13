2 Arrested Following Pursuit Through Redwood County

Two people are arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Redwood County.

A Redwood County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to make a traffic stop in Redwood Falls just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended in Tracy, after officers used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.

The names of the two suspects taken into custody have not been released.

Charges are pending.