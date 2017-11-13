Over 330 Killed In Earthquake On Iran-Iraq Border

November is National Adoption Month and for one family, adoption has changed their lives multiple times.
Two people are arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Redwood County.
A stabbing at one of the nation's largest malls has left two people injured and shoppers who were waiting to see Santa Claus shocked following what police call an ``interrupted theft.''
Authorities now say a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager in Andover was likely not an accident.
Despite a perfect season with wins over Winona State, and Sioux Falls, the Maverick football team received a two seed for the NCAA tournament announced during Sunday's selection show while Central Washington gets a bye and the one seed in their super region.
During the last Legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill to give servicemen and women better access to the state's natural wonders. This statute will allow for all active military personnel along with veterans with service–related disabilities to have unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota State parks, as a tool to help them cope with their struggles.
Students at the University of Minnesota who request time off for religious holidays are looking to make the university's religious climate more sensitive to their needs.
Authorities in Wadena County are investigating the deaths of two males who had been shot.
