House Damaged By Fire In Fairmont

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Fairmont over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a home at 221 East 5th Street in Fairmont just before 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The residents were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters estimate the damage to the home is around $10,000.  