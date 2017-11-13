MIDDAY EXPERT:

An Elysian man is charged after allegedly soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Matt Kalil is facing criminal charges of selling alcohol to a minor at his Minnesota pizza restaurant, even though he wasn't present when the transaction occurred.
A bicyclist is hospitalized following a collision with a vehicle this morning.
Former NBA player Sam Jacobson has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge stemming from the sale of a Minnesota home.
Dow was last seen October 13 on the 100 block of Minnesota Street and has not been in contact with his family.
The main reason behind the upgrades is to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act
St. Cloud police are looking into how a 3-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound.
