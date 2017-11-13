KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT:

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Chip Gay, Exercise Physiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined us this Midday to talk about exercise as medicine. Chip spoke about how exercise is beneficial for different parts of the body, as well as who benefits most from exercising. You can learn more about exercise as medicine by attending Chip's presentation at VINE this Wednesday, Nov. 15. Click here for more information. 