MIDDAY EXPERT:

An Elysian man is charged after allegedly soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

An Elysian man is charged after allegedly soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Matt Kalil is facing criminal charges of selling alcohol to a minor at his Minnesota pizza restaurant, even though he wasn't present when the transaction occurred.

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Matt Kalil is facing criminal charges of selling alcohol to a minor at his Minnesota pizza restaurant, even though he wasn't present when the transaction occurred.

Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter was killed by law enforcement after also wounding students at an elementary school.