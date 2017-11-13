Reward Offered for Information on Missing Redwood Falls Man

A reward is now being offered for a missing Redwood Falls man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Redwood Falls Police Department are offering a $2000 reward for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Mato Dow.

Dow has been missing from Redwood Falls since October 13.

Dow was last seen on the 100 block of Minnesota Street and has not been in contact with his family.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005.

