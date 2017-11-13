North Mankato Tests Bump-Outs on Intersection for Pedestrian Safety

North Mankato is testing a bump-out on the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and Range Street.

The purpose of the bump-out is to extend the sidewalk into the roadway area at an intersection.

North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer said the bump-out is a result of a recommendation of the Belgrade Avenue Master Plan that was recently adopted in 2017. Fischer said there are two major reasons for this installment.

"One in an attempt to try to reduce traffic speeds in this area. Secondly to try to provide a better opportunity for pedestrians to cross Belgrade Avenue," said Fischer.

The bump out has been at the intersection for around a month and should remain there until it snows.