Vetter Stone Amphitheater Getting A Remodel

The stone seating has been torn out, and Vetter Stone Amphitheater is undergoing a major face lift.



The venue at Riverfront Park is now completely dug up.

However the final decision on what seats to put in is still up in the air.

The main reason behind the upgrades is to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act.



The rock that once made up the seating will be repurposed around the park.

City officials expect it to be open by June 15th.

