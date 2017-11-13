Mankato Greenlights $2.5 Million In Civic Center Improvements

The Mankato City Council approves a $2.5 million deal with Ameresco to make climate improvements to the Verizon Center.



Despite investing millions very recently, the Mankato City Council was convinced to spend another $2.5 million for multiple improvements to its hockey arena.

Excess humidity causes mold problems, and damages the paint.

So a third party vendor, Ameresco, which has access to energy grants, will make those improvements.

On top of all that, the council proclaimed November 22, next week Wednesday, as LEEP Flag Football Day, in honor of our local Special Olympics team.

