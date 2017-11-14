Scarlet Swimmers Heading To State Tournament

The Mankato West girls swimming and diving program has a longstanding tradition of sending athletes to the state tournament.

This year is no different with five slated to compete at the U of M.

Another year, and another state swimming and diving tournament featuring Scarlets.



"Every year I've been coaching, we've been up at the state tournament, and even before that, almost every year we've had somebody represent West in swimming diving or both. Our team is one of the most successful teams in District 77 as far as sports. We've been blessed with good athletes, and they work hard," said Dave Burgess, Mankato West head coach.

West qualified a couple of relays for this year's tournament even though the Scarlets lost some talented seniors from last season's squad with a young core leading the way.



"It's really exciting, we came into the season not exactly knowing how we were going to be. It's been really fun, everyone's improved a lot, and it's always fun to go back to the meet, because it's super fun and hyped up for everyone to be there," said Sarah Patenaude, West sophomore.



"It's really important because many of the swimmers, like even though we had good swimmers, we have good swimmers that are coming up, and we're having a good time I guess," said Sophia Leonard, West 8th grader.

"These kids are coming back, they'll be back next year, both relays. That's a nice thing to have coming back for a change," said Burgess.

The Scarlets medley relay squad's hoping to finish in the top ten this season and is currently seeded eighth.

