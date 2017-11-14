Elysian Man Charged With Soliciting A Minor For Sexual Conduct

An Elysian man is charged after allegedly soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim alleges she was talking to 22-year-old Kurt Martin Halvorson on social media until she found out he was over 18, and blocked him, alleging she knew the contact was inappropriate.

Halvorson then is accused of creating a fictitious account and sending sexual messages to the girl, as well as setting up a time to meet her at a local park.

Halvorson was taken into custody after authorities went to the park to intervene.

During a search of his vehicle, officers uncovered what appeared to be marijuana and methamphetamine residue.

Halvorson admitted to police that he knew the female was a minor and thought she was 14-years-old. He also admitted to creating the fictitious account.

He faces five charges, including two counts of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and third degree drug possession.