Minnesota Bishop Says Texas Shooting Shows Need For Church Security

A northern Minnesota bishop says the shooting at a Texas church has made congregations more aware about the need for security plans.

Larry Wohlrabe is the bishop for 228 congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Wohlrabe tells Minnesota Public Radio that while most churches have plans for floods or tornadoes, many churches never finish planning or implementing security plans.

More than two dozen people were killed in the Texas attack. Wohlrabe says the deaths brought about a new sense of urgency around church security.

There have been more than a dozen shootings in places of worship in the U.S. over the past decade. Some churches in Minnesota have hired professional security, turned to church members who are law enforcement professionals or trained volunteers to look out for signs of trouble.