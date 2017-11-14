Dangers of Law Enforcement and the Use of Deadly Force

Every day police officers put their lives on the line to protect the community. As officers, every decision is made in an instant and often their choices are made public.



In 2010 the Fairmont Police Department faced their own worst case scenario...a man purposely lit his home on fire and waited to ambush first responders. Sgt. Chad Sanow was the first on the scene.

"He was wearing a hunting vest full of slugs and ammo, had a bag wrapped around his wrist with a bunch more ammo in it and his house was engulfed in flames when I drove around the corner. I parked down the street and ran up. Just as soon as I got to the boulevard in front of the house to see if there was the garage, the garage door was open about a foot and a half. I got kind of down on my knees at the boulevard and the road apron of the driveway just to see if I could see in the garage as soon as I stood up I went to talk to the neighbor and I heard one shot and I took a round, a 12 gauge shot to the chest, right in the center of the chest. Knocked me down, I got up, drew my weapon couldn't find him, heard a second shot, the neighbor went down next to me I was looking for the suspect couldn't find him. Third shot, he shot me in the left hip, the slug shut my radio off my hip took me down to the ground I got up went to return fire couldn't see the suspect. By that time the area was engulfed, the house was engulfed in flames," Sgt. Sanow said.



The gunman then took his own life. The neighbor and Sgt. Sanow made a full recovery.



"People think we're trigger-happy per se frustrates me. When I first got on the job in 96 it was very seldom there was an officer involved shooting, now it's like weekly throughout the United States if not daily," Sgt. Sanow added.



In many instances officers have to act in a split second...which can lead to deadly force. According to the Washington Post: 862 people were shot and killed by police in 2017. Eight in Minnesota. 111 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty...in the same year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fun.



"We had a gentleman in the basement wanting to do suicide by cop and we ended up almost having to shoot him here, it's been three years ago. That call was a nightmare. Ended up not having to shoot him we were able to get the Taser deployed and that helped save his life, the Taser actually saved his life. Otherwise we would've ended up having to pull the trigger we don't want to do that," Sanow said.



It's situations like those where officers have to protect the public as well as themselves.



"Are we going to go home at night? Yes. Do we want to injure anybody, absolutely not. Do we want to have to use our weapons? No."



--KEYC News 12