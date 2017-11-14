New Guidelines Label More Americans with Hypertension

The American Heart Association recently released guidelines that now mean half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure.

Northridge Mayo Clinic Health System's Dr. Chaun Cox said the definition of hypertension was changed and for good reason.

"They did that so they could intentionally start to catch this earlier because hypertension is known as a silent killer, " said Cox.

The guidelines showed that the high blood pressure reading dropped from 140 over 90 to 130 over 80.

"Before by previous definitions about a third of the U.S. population was defined as having hypertension now about half of people will," said Cox.

Cox listed change of diet, exercise, alcohol intake and smoking as a few of the factors to look at for living healthier.

Hypertension is very common and Cox believes this new decision is one of the most important things the association can do to promote a healthy lifestyle.