Police Seek Three Suspects in Wal-Mart Theft

Mankato Police have arrested one, but are searching for three other suspects in connection with a theft at a local business.

Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said Ja–Vaughn Tieh and three others were accused of stealing 2800 dollars' worth of merchandise from the Wal–Mart on Madison Avenue November 9.

"They asked to see something in the electronics section and they distracted the clerk and it appears that three Apple iPhones and four Apple watches went missing, said Schisel.

Surveillance footage allowed police to identify and arrest Tieh the following day.

Police have described the other three suspects as a man and two women between the ages of 18 and 25.