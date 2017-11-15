2 Injured In 3-Vehicle Accident In Dickinson County

Two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident in Dickinson County, Iowa.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

An investigation determined 67-year-old Micaela Morales, of Estherville, was westbound when she fell asleep and crossed the center line. She then struck a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Sharon Ross, of Spirit Lake. The collision caused Ross’s vehicle to spin and strike a truck. The truck was driven by 44-year-old Tom Steffens, of Spirit Lake.

Both Morales and Ross were transported by ambulance to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Steffens was not injured.

The accident did cause a minor traffic delay, closing the entire 3100 block of Highway 9 for about an hour yesterday afternoon.