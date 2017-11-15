Complaint Filed For Boy Who Wants To Dance Competitively

Attorneys for a Wisconsin boy who wants to compete with his high school dance team has filed a complaint with federal civil rights officials after the Minnesota State High School League barred him from championship competition.

The Star Tribune says the Pacific Legal Foundation filed the complaint Tuesday with the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education arguing Minnesota's policy is discriminatory and violates Title IX which bars sex discrimination in any education program that receives federal funds.

Fifteen-year-old Kaiden Johnson attends Superior High School across the border in Wisconsin. It allows him to dance with the team which competes in Minnesota. Johnson was told he couldn't compete with his team because Minnesota doesn't allow boys on high school dance teams.

An attorney for the Minnesota league declined comment.