Police ID Body Found In Milford Storage Unit

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Police have identified the man whose body was discovered in a burned down northern Iowa storage unit.
     Milford police say the victim was 53-year old Francis Petska, of Spirit Lake, Iowa.
     Petska's body was found Nov. 7 after firefighters put out a blaze at the unit.
     No other details of the investigation have been released.