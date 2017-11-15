Obamacare Sign-Ups About 45 Percent Ahead Of Last Year's Pace

The State Patrol says 32–year–old Jessica Nicole Karasch was trying to make a U–turn when her car was struck by a semi tractor.
Mankato Police have arrested one, but are searching for three other suspects in connection with a theft at a local business.
As officers, every decision is made in an instant and often their choices are made public.
Semi-trucks striking or getting stuck under the train bridge going over Highway 93 entering Le Sueur will soon be solved
A North Dakota man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for scamming Minnesota welfare programs out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
